Campbell River Chamber ready to take it to the next level

In late August 2019 the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce hired a new executive director — right in the middle of a forestry strike and a federal election.

Mary Ruth Snyder came to the chamber with a unique history which you can find on the chamber’s new website: https://campbellriverchamber.ca/about/staff/

Three weeks in she hosted an all-candidates’ debate and a week after that held an AGM. Only two of the existing directors carried on as the rest had all termed out. Fortified by a new board of directors and armed with a clear mandate, Snyder set about establishing new levels of community collaboration and relationships with several community organizations, most notably with North Island College and SD 72.

The end of the forestry strike came, but then the rail blockades began and then the world came to a halt — literally — with the global pandemic. Like everyone else, Snyder and the board pivoted to a virtual world.

Next up on the mandate list was a new logo, which was launched Sept. 1, 2020 designed by local First Nation Artist Greg Henderson. That was followed by a new website campbellriverchamber.ca created by Timberline grad Isaac Morrow launched in spring of 2021. This coincided with a relaunch of the partnership with BC Hydro for MajorProjects.ca in support of the upcoming proposed projects for our three local dams.

Current board chair Mary Malinski says, “The Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce (CRDCC) has come a long way in the past two years. We started fresh with a new Executive Director and a new Board of Directors that hailed from all business sectors in our community. From there, we increased our membership, reduced and streamlined our membership costs while expanding member benefits, launched a new logo that reflects our district’s Indigenous heritage, unveiled a new website, established social media channels, and built relationships with many diverse organizations. Much of this is due to the tireless efforts of Executive Director Mary Ruth Snyder. She spent countless hours in the community, listening to concerns and participating in meetings and discussions about improving the quality of life, and business, in Campbell River. All of this growth and progress happened during a pandemic, which drastically altered the landscape of commerce in Campbell River, the community and our strategies to increase and strengthen our connections throughout our beautiful city.

“Now we are ready to take the CRDCC to the next level. We are looking for leaders from all industries with fresh ideas to help propel Campbell River’s expansion and prosperity. Will you join us?”

The chamber will be holding its Annual General Meeting Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. — virtually — email chair@campbellriverchamber.ca if you wish to attend, a link will be sent. Also, the chamber is accepting letters of interest from individuals who would like to be considered for a director’s position on the board. Email: chair@campbellriverchamber.ca

