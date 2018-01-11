Campbell River business amongst finalists announced for 2018 BE Awards

There are 88 finalists – one of the largest number of finalists ever – for the 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards, celebrating the best of business on the island for the year, set Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria.

Black Press is a Platinum Sponsor of the BE Awards this year, and RBC Royal Bank, Grant Thornton LLP, Shaw and Liquid Capital West Coast Financing Corp. are the event’s Gold Sponsors. Category sponsors are Coastal Community Credit Union, Helijet, Island Savings Credit Union, Grieg Seafood, Invest Comox Valley and Business Examiner.

Finalists from each city are:

Port Hardy

Cove Adventure Tours, Kwalilas Hotel, Tex Electric.

Campbell River

Beach Fire Brewing, CR Animal Parties, Marine Harvest Canada, Steve Marshall Ford, Tremain Media Inc.

Comox Valley

Blinds & Bubbles Boutique, Dale Roberts Notary, Strong Hearts Fitness, Tree Island Gourmet Yogurt, Cumberland Crate Co.

Parksville-Qualicum Beach

Bayview Custom Motorcycles, Bread & Honey Food Company, Close to You Ladies Fashions, M & N Mattress Shop Ltd., Nurture Collective, Alcove Homegrown Living, Arbutus Dental Clinic, Qualicum Beach Inn, Salt and Harrow (French Creek), Mid Island Computer Enterprises (Nanoose Bay).

Port Alberni

Coulson Ice Blast, Port Posh Wash, The Blue Marlin Inn, Totem Tree Service.

Tofino-Ucluelet

Long Beach Lodge Resort, Norwoods Restaurant.

Nanaimo

Alair Holmes, Baby Salsa Mexican Restaurant, Butler Wilson Quality Construction, Coco Cafe, Datum Point Studios, Excalibur Custom Homes, Foley Dog Treat Company Inc., Harris Mazda, Hearthstone Artisan Bakery, Lanson’s Drywall, Maffeo Salon and Day Spa, Mazzei Electric, Mid Island Co-op, Nori Sushi, Pheasant Hill Homes, Resonance Software, SignAge, Snip ‘n Stitch, Tilray, Tim’s Automotive Repair & Used Car Sales, VMAC.

Ladysmith

49th Parallel Grocery, April’s Tack Boutique.

Chemainus

Riot Brewing Co.

Cowichan Valley & Malahat

Creative Woodcraft, Made to Last Building & Renovations, Alinea Legal Coaching, Malahat Chalet.

Greater Victoria

Balance Home Cleaning, Big Wheel Burger, Clinic 805, Comfort Keepers, Dodd’s Furniture, Eagle Wing Tours, Engaged HR Inc., First Light Technologies, Freshworks Studio, Home Care Assistance Victoria, Maple Leaf Adventures, Mike Geric Construction, Nu-View Homes, Pain Free Tax & Bookkeeping Service, Soare Contracting Inc., Victoria Eye Surgery, Wade Roberst Plumbing, Waymark Architecture, Western Interior Design Group Ltd., Tudor House Liquor Store (Esquimalt).

Sidney

Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa, Hook & Hook Renovations, VRX Ventures.

Sooke

Saltwest Naturals Inc., Seaflora Skincare, The Stick in the Mud Coffee House, West Coast Heeler Pack, Westcom Plumbing and Heating.

West Shore

Alpine Auto Repair & Tirecraft, Cascadia Liquor Langford, Colwood Dental Group, Juan de Fuca Veterinary Clinic.

Tickets to the event are $125, and it typically sells out early, so tickets can be purchased through www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

For more information, contact MacDonald at 1-866-758-2684 ext. 120 or email: mark@businessexaminer.ca

