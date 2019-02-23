FILE - In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. Buffett’s company has hired Lee Enterprises to manage the mostly smaller newspapers it has acquired since 2011 in 30 different markets. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Buffett’s appetite for big deal soured by ‘sky-high’ prices

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says ‘prices are sky-high.’

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says he hungers for an “elephant-sized acquisition,” but the most tempting targets are too expensive for his tastes.

That recipe means Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate that Buffett runs, will likely focus on buying stakes in a variety of companies instead of trying to pull off an outright takeover.

Buffett delivered that news Saturday in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders. His communique is closely scrutinized by investors because of Buffett’s success in the stock market, where he has built a fortune that Forbes currently pegs at $83 billion.

Berkshire could afford a big deal because it currently holds $112 billion in cash. But Buffett doesn’t expect to open his wallet this year because “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premiers call for end to tariffs, reboot on Canada-U.S. relationship

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police determine no emergency in Friday’s mystery radio appeal for help

Police had asked for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Waste management board considers Campbell River sites for organic composting

Potential locations include sites at Norm Wood facility and current landfill centre

Island Highway intersection saw the most crashes in Campbell River – ICBC

Dozens of accidents at Highway 19A and Dogwood Street between 2013 and 2017, according to crash map

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Federal fisheries minister calls for precautionary approach to fish farming

Government still reviewing Federal Court’s decision on PRV – Wilkinson

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

Credit card fraud steals $50,000 from Victoria businesses: police

Crime Reduction Unit investigating several frauds costing several businesses over $50,000

UPDATE: B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

B.C.-based ‘Team Tardi’ brings home gold in junior curling worlds

In a 9-4 victory over Switzerland, a Langley-based curling team earned its 2nd straight world title

People gather for funeral of seven children killed in fast-moving Halifax fire

Traditional portion of the service will be followed by words from community members

B.C. weavers to help Alaska Native project honouring survivors of violence

Dozens of Chilkat and Ravenstail weavers from all over North America will be weaving 5-inch-by-5-inch squares

B.C. skip Sarah Wark and team eliminated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nontheless pretty impressive stuff from the 24th-ranked team in the country

Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem

Most Read