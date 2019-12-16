Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January

Jet has been grounded for months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people

A worker coils up the cord for a flight deck communications headset as a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane prepares to take off, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Boeing will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet in January.

The Chicago-based company said Monday that production would halt at its 12,000-worker plant in Renton, Wash., near Seattle, as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Boeing said it doesn’t expect any layoffs as a result of the halt “at this time.” But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max is Boeing’s most important jet, but it has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed total of 346 people.

