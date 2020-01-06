Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is returning to the Comox Valley

Bring your resume to the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.!

Vancouver Island job seekers get your resumes ready.

The next Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is going to be held Jan. 23 in the Comox Valley at the Comox Community Centre.

The career fair is the perfect way to connect job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners with information and new opportunities. Attendees are able to meet with exhibitors, learn about different organizations, what positions are available and how they can get involved by finding the right career that is perfect for them.

Jennifer Wood, events coordinator for Black Press Media, noted the career fair will feature “more than 40 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, VIU, Keystone College, Excel Career College and businesses of all sizes – Grieg Seafood, Mowi, 7 – Eleven, Weedman, and the Insurance Brokers Association of BC, to name just a few. Also included is the RCMP, Work BC, the Western Maritime Institute and much more.”

While this event is being promoted across the mid and north Island, exhibitors will be on hand representing the whole Island so there will be plenty of job opportunities in all kinds of different areas.

“B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 1,00,000 job openings over the next eight years,” stated Wood. “Three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.”

She added that with those kind of numbers, “the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers – a place where they can focus on potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.”

The number and diversity of participating organizations truly speaks to the necessity of career fairs in today’s job market space, especially here on Vancouver Island.

“Black Press is happy to host another event that matches job seekers with employers,” Wood stated. “We are a job seekers paradise offering opportunities in every sector of today’s job market space, while catering to those in their search of their post secondary education options. We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place. We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company. The career and education fair allows a job seeker to consider all options whether it be a post secondary education or perhaps just a job change. The possibilities are endless.”

The Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public — bring your resume and come on down to the Comox Community Centre, 1855 Noel Ave, Comox BC from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information about the event and the exhibitors, click here.