Black Press hosts annual career and education fair

Get your cover letter and resume ready.

Black Press Community News Media is once again hosting its annual education and career fair in the Comox Valley.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair will be at 19 Wing Air Force Base on Thursday, Feb. 8. The event will take place at the CFB Comox Military Family Resource Centre from 12–6 p.m.

Roughly 50 employers and educational institutions will be on hand, looking to fill a plethora of part-time and full-time positions.

Some positions will be entry-level, while others will require some level of prior training or post-secondary educations.

Companies that attendees will be able to connect with at the fair include BC Corrections, Home Depot, Canadian Tire, CIBC, KalTire, and Sun Life Financial.

“It’s a great opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their organizations and the opportunities they have available, how they contribute to the community, and why we want to keep employment in the Valley,” said Brittney Prentice, events and marketing co-ordinator with Black Press.

“It’s also a great opportunity for job seekers to see what’s out there, see what’s available and see what opportunities they have in their backyard.”

On the education and training side of things, North Island College, Excel Community College, Discovery Community College and Vancouver Island University will be on hand to connect with and recruit potential students.

“Students will be able to see the career paths they can take and see the education paths they have available locally,” said Prentice.

Last year, nearly 5,000 people attended the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair from throughout North Vancouver Island. A similar number is expected this time around.

A shuttle service will operate throughout the day to help transport attendees to and from the event. The shuttle will circulate a route that includes stops at Driftwood Mall, North Island College, Comox Mall, and the Comox Recreation Centre.

For more information about exhibitors and a schedule of events, keep reading your local Black Press publication, and follow them on Facebook.