B.C. Attorney General David Eby announces changes to ICBC rate structure to respond to deficits, Feb. 6, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has formalized his party’s long-standing promise to open up B.C.’s basic vehicle insurance monopoly to competition.

“The ICBC monopoly is a failure and it’s time to offer drivers cheaper rates,” Wilkinson said Oct. 6. “That’s what competition will do and that’s what the B.C. Liberals will deliver.”

The NDP government paid a $1 billion bailout in the current budget to keep ICBC rates from rising higher, mostly due to soaring accident and injury claims and associated legal costs. Before the election called for Oct. 24, NDP leader John Horgan’s government legislated an out-of-court system for most disputes and promised a rate cut for 2021.

Wilkinson also promised to give younger drivers an unspecified break from higher rates that resulted from an overhaul of ICBC’s rate structure to charge based on driver risk rather than vehicle ownership.

RELATED: ‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, John Horgan says as injury payment capped

RELATED: ICBC claims fall during COVID-19 restrictions, investments slump

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surging appliance sales, supply chain issues lead to shortages ahead of Black Friday

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Foundation takes part in new Emergency Community Support Fund

$50,000 in funding available for local charities supporting COVID-19 response

Campbell River police kept busy Monday morning

Report of shots fired and a fire behind Chances within an hour of each other Oct. 5

Campbell River woman injured by baseball bat after confronting intruders

‘There are significant risks in confronting some people’: RCMP

Campbell River RCMP remind door-to-door solicitors of best practices

Reminders follow complaints over weekend solicitation by lawn care company

Cortes Island band reinvents itself for the COVID-19 world

‘We had to revisit how this whole thing was going to be sustainable’

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

COVID, housing, climate change are top issues on voters’ minds

Most Read