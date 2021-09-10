Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

Smartphone app scans QR code from a digital or printed copy of the B.C. vaccine card, confirming vaccine status without showing government identification. (Apple app store images)

B.C. releases smartphone app for reading COVID-19 vaccine cards

Google Play version coming, restrictions take effect Monday

A new smartphone app to verify B.C. vaccine cards is available at the Apple app store, with the Google Play version for Android phones coming soon, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday.

Dix announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that the iPhone version is available for download. “This will be added to the Google Play app store soon,” Dix said.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13, restaurants, gyms and other businesses face the task of verifying customers have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before entering. Businesses can do without the verifier app, relying on visual inspection of a vaccine card along with government ID to confirm identity. But the chip scanning app is expected to make the process faster as business owners consider security or extra staff to follow the latest pandemic public health order.

The B.C. vaccine card was made available Tuesday, and more than one million cards were downloaded in the first two days. A call centre has been established for people without computers or smartphones, and friends and relative have been asked to help people navigate the new system.

The website for online cards is gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard and the toll-free number is 1-833-838-2323. Applicants will need their B.C. personal health number, date of birth and date of vaccination for either dose one or dose two.

RELATED: More B.C. hospitals delay surgeries as COVID-19 rises

RELATED: Phone bank, website launched to deliver B.C. vaccine cards

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘Disrespectful’: B.C. First Nations blast NDP’s forest renewal effort

Just Posted

A Quadra man in the middle of a heart attack had difficulty getting on the ferry to go to hospital. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
UPDATE: Ferry between Campbell River and Quadra Island resumes service

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
New accessible playgrounds, maintenance upgrades coming to north Island schools

UBC forest ecology professor and international bestselling author Suzanne Simard is this year’s Haig-Brown Lecture speaker. Photo courtesy Suzanne Simard
Annual Haig-Brown Lecture to feature world-renowned forest ecologist Suzanne Simard

The change comes thanks to recent rainfall, and a lowered fire danger rating. Black Press files
Campbell River fire chief lifts recreational fire ban