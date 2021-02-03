B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

The B.C. government is offering qualifying small businesses up to $7,500 to build or upgrade their online sales portals to help get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the new program Wednesday, with a portal at launchonline.ca open to take applications. It’s the second small business assistance program from the B.C. government’s $1.5 billion StrongerBC fund, announced before last fall’s election.

Launched during the fall election campaign, the original grant program for small business and tourism attracted few applications because of strict rules for showing pandemic-related loss. In December Kahlon was appointed to cabinet and announced a reduced requirement of showing revenue losses, with businesses qualifying for grants up to $30,000 by showing 30 per cent loss of income at the time they apply.

The original program required businesses to show they lost at least 50 per cent of their revenue in each month of pandemic restrictions. With the December changes, business in operation for 18 months were allowed to apply, down from the original limit of three years, and an additional grant for tourism-related businesses was increased from maximum $10,000 to $15,000.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business relief

BC politicsCoronavirus