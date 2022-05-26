A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June, 12, 2018. The regulator for British Columbia’s real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called “cooling-off” period of three business days to protect people buying a home, through legislation tabled this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June, 12, 2018. The regulator for British Columbia’s real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called “cooling-off” period of three business days to protect people buying a home, through legislation tabled this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

B.C. financial regulator advises three-day ‘cooling-off’ period for homebuyers

B.C. Financial Services Authority: with exceptions, buyers should not be allowed to waive period

The regulator for British Columbia’s real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called “cooling-off” period of three business days to protect people buying a home, through legislation tabled this spring.

A report from the B.C. Financial Services Authority says buyers should not be allowed to waive the period in which they would be allowed to back out of a purchase agreement, with exceptions such as court-ordered sales or auctions.

The report released Thursday advises that sellers be required to provide reasonable access for a property inspection during the three-day homebuyer protection period, which would start the day after an offer is accepted.

Other recommendations include a five-day “pre-offer” period after a property is listed, when a seller may not accept any offers, as well as a “modest” termination fee of 0.1 to 0.5 per cent of the price of a home to be paid by buyers who pull out of a deal.

The B.C. government introduced amendments to property legislation in March and Finance Minister Selina Robinson tasked the independent regulator with consulting real estate industry stakeholders on the parameters of a cooling-off period and other potential measures.

Robinson says the province is reviewing the report and her aim is to move “relatively quickly” with the bill that passed its third reading last month, but the real estate industry also needs time to adjust and adapt to the changes.

Blair Morrison, CEO of the B.C. Financial Services Authority, told a news conference there would be “adjustments” to the current real estate transaction process to bring the homebuyer protection period into force.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. government prepares to impose real estate cooling-off period

Real estate

Previous story
From lagers to IPAs, Island beers take top honours at Canadian Brewing Awards

Just Posted

Linda Nagle hands out some Go By Bike Week swag to Lindsay and Michael Ness, with their kids Oliver and Della during last spring’s Go By Bike Week event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week bike swap event helps lower barrier to entry for bike commuting

Two pieces, a drum painted by Greg Henderson and a grizzly print created by Brent J. Smith were stolen from a local charity in Campbell River over the Victoria Day long weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District director pay claims ‘quite a variance’ — Chief Administrative Officer

L to R: Glenn Klein, Ian Baikie, Mayor Andy Adams, Carol Chapman, Counicllor Nicole Assu, and Jon Martin. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Canada Day fireworks display set to be a blast