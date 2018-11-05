B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham is moving ahead with her commitment to get rid of Agricultural Land Reserve rules that permit more secondary uses on rural farmland.

Popham presented legislation Monday that she says will return the ALR to one zone across the province, and impose penalties to stop the dumping of construction waste on farmland.

Agriculture Min @lanapopham describes new penalties for dumping construction fill on farmland #bcleg pic.twitter.com/MqwZItB8UX — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) November 5, 2018

The legislation also puts a 500-square-metre limit on new houses built on ALR land, to stop wealthy buyers from purchasing farms and building “mega-mansions” on them, Popham said. That problem has been noticed mostly in Richmond and the Fraser Valley, but can be found “anywhere there’s a building boom happening,” she said.

more to come…