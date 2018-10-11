Farmers markets are becoming tourist attractions as well as supporting local food production. (Black Press files)

B.C. farm markets look to expand tourist trail program

Coupons give low-income people access to fresh produce

It worked for B.C. wineries, and it’s working for farmers’ markets.

B.C.’s Farm Market Trail has been successful in its first phase of agri-tourism marketing, a 20-stop tour of the Kootenay Rockies and Columbia Basin region, and hopes to develop similar tours in the rest of the province.

The B.C. Association of Farmers Markets made its pitch for marketing support to the B.C. legislature finance committee as its tour wound up in Surrey on Thursday. Association executive director Heather O’Hara said creating winery-style tours is the next step for the association, which has members doing individual tourism promotion across the province.

The association has 23 members in the Kootenay Rockies, four in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Coast region, eight in the Fraser Valley, 20 in Metro Vancouver, 14 in northern B.C., and 27 in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Its biggest membership region, with 32 farm markets, is Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, home of Saanich farmer-turned-Agriculture Minister Lana Popham. Popham has been aggressively promoting local food production, reviving the Buy B.C. marketing campaign and pushing for more locally sourced produce for health facilities and other provincial operations.

Another program delivered by the association is nutrition coupons for low-income seniors and families, allowing them to socialize and shop at farmers markets. Supported by donations from local farmers and other private supporters, the program started in 2007 with funding from five regional health authorities.

With direct support from the health ministry since 2012, coupons are now distributed in 57 communities and is expected to reach 3,900 households this year.

O’Hara told MLAs the program has a budget of $1.4 million this year, and would like to double its size to get the best local nutrition to people who can’t afford it.

The finance committee toured the province in recent weeks to hear a wide variety of appeals for provincial support. Its recommendations go to Finance Minister Carole James for consideration in the next B.C. budget, to be presented in February.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s electric vehicle sales now running ahead of California

Just Posted

Last two old generators at John Hart Dam shut down

Hydro employee, president turn off last two generators durign ceremony

Leigh’s alleged words get her censured by SRD

Area D Director dismisses accusation as political motivation

Another chance to practice not dying in a flood next Thursday

Great British Columbia Shake Out becoming an annual reminder about emergency preparedness

Driver hospitalized as Tuesday accidents slow traffic on Hwy. 19

One man was hospitalized on Tuesday following two separate collisions on Hwy.… Continue reading

Forum for Campbell River school candidates is Friday night

A dozen are running for five positions available on the board

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Most Read