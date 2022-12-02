Maple Ridge Secondary chef instructor Trevor Randle will be co-hosting the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Secondary chef instructor Trevor Randle will be co-hosting the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot

The Dec. 6 event uses local ingredients and teaches home cooks how to make two different dishes

A Maple Ridge chef will be helping people unlike their own inner cook as he hosts an upcoming cook-along online event.

Trevor Randle, who has spent the past 16 years serving as the chef instructor at Maple Ridge Secondary School, is back to host another webinar cooking experience. But this time, there’s one major change.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Secondary culinary teacher offers free online lesson

Instead of being alone in his home kitchen, Randle will be heading to the White Spot headquarters kitchen where he will be cooking alongside White Spot executive chef James Kennedy.

“Everything about this event is definitely elevated,” said Randle. “White Spot is famous for being as local as possible, so we’re all aligned with the same goals and intentions.”

Two B.C. farmers from Cache Creek and Abbotsford will be joining Randle and Kennedy to provide some fun insights and educate the audience on the importance of supporting local farming.

“The farmers have done most of the work, the chefs just take most of the credit,” Randle joked.

RELATED: Brand new culinary tour explores the sweet and savoury of Maple Ridge

Throughout the course of the hour-and-a-half-long program, the two chefs will show the audience how to make some B.C. Szechuan beef with stir-fried noodles, and toasted coconut meringues with lemongrass and ginger-infused creme Anglaise.

Although the webinar is free to attend, participants are required to purchase the ingredients involved in the recipes, which the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation has provided on their website.

Randle also warns people that this will be one of their last opportunities to participate in an event like this as the organization nears “the end of this chapter for us,” said Randle.

The last online cook-along event for the foreseeable future will be on Feb. 15, which Randle says he will miss doing.

“I have a blast cooking and showing other people how to do it,” he said. “It’s my way of saying thank you to the farmers.”

The cook-along webinar will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Webinar participants will be entered into a prize draw, which includes White Spot gift cards valued at $450.

Space is limited, and interested individuals must register for the event by visiting https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-bc-event-december-6.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cookingFarmingFood and Drink

 

B.C. Szechuan beef with stir-fried noodles will be one of the dishes made during the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

B.C. Szechuan beef with stir-fried noodles will be one of the dishes made during the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

toasted coconut meringues with lemongrass and ginger-infused creme Anglaise will be one of the dishes made during the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

toasted coconut meringues with lemongrass and ginger-infused creme Anglaise will be one of the dishes made during the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory

Just Posted

The 2022 Downtown BIA Big Truck Parade has been cancelled. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Big Truck Parade cancelled due to snowy conditions

The Campbell River Community Centre is often used when the community needs an extreme weather shelter. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Warming centre at the Campbell River Community Centre open tonight (Dec. 2)

The Campbell River Food Bank's staff is small and mighty, but Manager Joanne Watson says they need more as they head into the holidays and 2023. Pictured here are Volunteers (Left to Right): Cynthia Barnes,warehouse manager Josh Orwin, manager Jo Watson, Annie Hildebrand, Sandra Rushton, Anatolii Samoilyk, and Driver Ross Milnthrop. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Food Bank manager sees tough road ahead of the holidays

Carihi Secondary School will be closed Friday as snow continues to pelt Campbell River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
School District 72 closes all schools on Friday due to weather