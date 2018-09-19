Twitter/@tilray

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

Active pot investors and day-traders are glued to their screens this morning watching how Nanaimo cannabis producer Tilray Inc fares after explosive stock gains drove its market cap more than $20 billion US.

Tilray shares surged 28.95% on Tuesday after it was reported that the company is the first to receive permission to legally export marijuana to the US as part of a clinical trial at the University of California at San Diego.

As of 7:11 a.m. PDT Wednesday, shares were up more than per cent, hitting $205.21US. Its stock closed Tuesday at $154.98US.

Tilray and a researcher at the University of California San Diego believe this is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S., where marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

Tiray will be exporting capsules containing a formulation with two active ingredients extracted from the cannabis plant for a clinical trial examining the drug as a potential treatment for adults with essential tremor, a neurological disorder.

The formulation will contain cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol, better known as CBD and THC, and will be used in a trial scheduled to begin in early 2019.

UC San Diego’s Dr. Fatta Nahab said he believes this product has not been imported from Canada into the U.S. before.

While several states have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, marijuana remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

Tilray trades as TLRY on the Nasdaq.

Related: Tilray to export cannabis formulation to U.S. for clinical trial

Related: B.C. to have only one store selling cannabis on first day of legalization

– with files from the Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court of appeal grants injunction on Taseko’s exploratory drilling in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Interested in opening a cannabis store? City to process applications through provincial referral

People interested in opening a retail cannabis outlet should get their paperwork… Continue reading

Campbell River’s advisory committee restructuring questioned

A group made up of 10 local non-profit agencies had serious concerns… Continue reading

Cortes Island to identify potential industrial land

Process will look long-term at updating OCP for the island

VIDEO: Campbell River residents go underground at John Hart generating station

About 1,250 people expected at sold-out tour on Sunday

Fourteen file for school trustee positions in Campbell River district

All but one incumbent are running for the Oct. 20 election

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

B.C. woman facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog seized

Kira, a Rottweiler, had kidney and bladder infections

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

Dozens speak at Vancouver hearing that could see duplexes replace single homes

The city clerk says 73 people signed up to speak at the hearing that began early Tuesday evening and adjourned hours later with 34 speakers still waiting.

North Carolina gov pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

The death toll rose to at least 37 in three states Tuesday, with 27 fatalities in North Carolina.

North and South Korea say they plan to bid for 2032 Olympics

Moon and Kim announced a sweeping set of agreements including a vow to work together to host the Summer Olympics in 2032.

Russia’s reinstatement after doping scandal goes to a vote

The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to vote Thursday Sept. 20, 2018, on possible reinstatement of Russia.

Ontario wins stay on ruling that struck down council-cutting plan

The province had argued the stay was necessary to eliminate uncertainty surrounding the Oct. 22 vote, and the Court of Appeal agreed.

B.C. cannabis producer Tilray hits at $20-billion high as stock price explodes

This is the first export of a cannabis product from a Canadian company to the U.S.

Most Read