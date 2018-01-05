Comox Valley’s Awesome All Winter and WinterFest Returns

What better way to warm up after a day on the slopes of Mount Washington Alpine Resort or to shake the January blahs, than a night on the town! Discover Comox Valley’s Awesome All Winter campaign, featuring the WinterFest Block Party and an extensive list of awesome après events and activities, kicks off Thursday, and continues in downtown Courtenay and Comox with entertainment and fun found throughout local pubs, restaurants, live sites and performing venues from Jan. 11 – Feb. 15.

The campaign, which is marketed extensively to destination visitors across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, begins with the return of the popular Snowed in Comedy Tour at the Sid Williams Theatre, and continues through February.

“Every year this event grows and gets better with more après ski events, and this year is no exception,” said Sandra Viney, owner of Atlas Cafe, and a director with the Downtown Courtenay BIA (DCBIA), which collaborated with Comox Valley Economic Development & Tourism (CVEDS) in the development of the event over the past few years.

“There are more than 30 live performances happening, for every type of taste, be it magic, disco, rock, country, blues, and even Elvis. What’s also interesting is to see the range of culinary events that have been added to the roster in 2018.”

40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery will be hosting four masterclass mixology events with local beverage producers, and a large Winery Take-over Signature Event during each Saturday of the Awesome All Winter campaign. Comox Valley Whiskey Fest, presented by the Rotary Club of Comox, has expanded its schedule to include two new whiskey pairing dinners at the White Whale Restaurant and the Kingfishers’ Ocean 7 Restaurant, in addition to the popular grand tasting event at the Best Western The Westerly Hotel.

Additionally, the Comox Valley Exhibition’s inaugural ‘Almost Alan’ Barn Dance will be held at the Filberg Centre Feb. 2 with Aaron Halliday and his legendary, authentic Alan Jackson Tribute Band.

Returning for its second year is the 6th Street Rail Jam, a crowd favourite and highlight of the WinterFest Block Party on Feb. 3 in downtown Courtenay. In 2017, more than 1,500 Rail Jam spectators witnessed the conversion of Sixth Street into a winter wonderland, where an incredible array of airs and tricks were performed by some of the region’s top skiers and snowboarders. The WinterFest Block Party will also feature a myriad of fun, family activities including Ice Sculpture Demonstrations, the WinterFest Chili Cook-off, Hands-on Art activities presented by the Comox Valley Arts Council, a Downtown Courtenay Scavenger Hunt, roasting marshmallows with fire pits and much more.

The host venues showcase the range of engaged business in downtown Courtenay and Comox including Gladstone Brewing Co, Cornerstone Café, Union Street Grill, High Tide Pub, Sid Williams Theatre, Avalanche Bar and Grill, Forbidden Brewing and the Comox Centre Mall. Additional thanks to Coastal Community Credit Union, Tourism Mount Washington, Presley and Partners, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Mount Washington Alpine Resort, the Comox BIA, Downtown Courtenay BIA, Courtenay accommodations, and all event host venues for their collaboration and support.

With hotels offering up to 50 per cent off of “Ski with Stays,” it’s not only a perfect time to visit the Valley, but a wonderful time to get out and enjoy the region and the many participating businesses.

FMI: AwesomeAllWinter.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre, 250-400-2882.