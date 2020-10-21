The 11 finalists in Campbell River's NexStream technology incubator challenge will now develop working demonstrations of their ideas or invention, along with a detailed three-year business and marketing plan. Meanwhile, the incubator has opened a bonus 10-week session for local businesses looking to grow. Black Press File Photo

Angling for innovation in the Salmon Capital of the World

Reminder: Applications for the second annual NexStream Tech Competition are due Oct. 31

This year’s NexStream Tech Competition is offering up to $300,000 in total prizes.

Ready to participate? The first step is to submit your expression of interest online, before the Oct. 31 deadline. This is your chance to tell the judges about yourself, the challenge you plan to tackle and the business opportunity you think that challenge presents. Complete the form at nexstream.is/expression-of-interest.

Applications are being accepted in four challenge categories inspired by our coastal region. Challenges are: health and emergency preparedness, sustainable resource innovation, food security and wildcard. For more information about the challenges, visit nexstream.is/current-challenges.

“The NexStream Tech Competition grew out of a vision, shared by the city and the Campbell River Area Angel Group, to foster a culture of innovation, support our regional industries and showcase our community,” says Rose Klukas, the city’s economic development officer. “Technology comes in many different forms. Whether it’s high-tech or low-tech, we are looking forward to how technology is applied to solve this year’s industry-inspired challenges.”

The NexStream Tech Competition is an international competition that invites applications from individuals and groups, academic institutions and businesses with fewer than 100 employees. Teams can enter more than one category.

“One of our goals was to develop a program that supports a broad range of innovators, from individuals with compelling concepts through to mature companies with proven track-records in sales. We also hoped to show that innovation is possible across a broad range of industries relevant to our area,” says Andreas Hagen, angel investor and member of the Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG). “We believe that the breadth of entries that made it through to last year’s finale are evidence of success along both of these dimensions.”

“The competition in last year’s NexStream challenge was very robust and the winners have realized not only $125,000 in prize money but over $700,000 in additional investments to date,” adds Dana Kammersgard, angel investor and CRAAG co-founder. “We look forward to meeting and working with the NexStream 2.0 entrants soon!”

Read about previous competition’s finalists and winners at nexstream.is/finale-2020. Find more information about how to participate at nexstream.is/participate and nexstream.is/faq.

Winners of NexStream 2.0 will be announced in June 2021.

About the NexStream Tech Competition

The NexStream Tech Competition was founded in 2019 through a partnership between the City of Campbell River Economic Development and the Campbell River Area Angel Group. Based in Campbell River, B.C., this international competition aims to cultivate creative solutions to challenges faced by the region’s industries, with a focus on clean, sustainable technology. These challenges are relevant to industries worldwide. Challenge categories vary each year.

Winners of the first NexStream Tech Competition have already received commitments of investment funding with a combined value of more than $700,000.

RELATED: Round two of NexStream Tech Challenge now open for applications

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverTechnology

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The end of double cupping: Tim Hortons ditches two cups in favour of one with sleeve
Next story
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District has applied again for funding for RE-CREATE project. File photo
Second round of grant funding ‘last chance hotel’ for Strathcona Gardens reno — Commissioner

Commission thinks streamlined application, lower funding ask gives better shot at success

Brighter Day, a youth-led initiative based out of Volunteer Campbell River, is looking to connect seniors and youth with a new pen pal program to help make everyone more connected during this socially-distanced time. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
New pen-pal program looks to connect seniors and youth in Campbell River

Hope is to ‘make both parties feel less isolated through these challenging times’

As part of NSG, the Vancouver Foundation recently awarded a grant to an Abbotsford resident to organize a socially distanced driveway dinner party for neighbours to get to know each other. Grant applications for such projects can be made with the Campbell River Community Foundation before Oct.26, by residents of Sayward, Quadra and Campbell River. (Neighbourhood Small Grant photo)
Campbell River Community Foundation announces its first Neighbourhood Small Grants program

Grants up to $500 available for projects that comply with physical distancing guidelines from Campbell River, Sayward, Quadra among others

Village of Sayward
Mayoral candidates announced for Sayward ahead of Nov. 21 local byelections

The three positions that will be filled includes a mayor and two councillors

Campbell River Arts Council Executive Director Ken Blackburn was one of a dozen or so divers who took part in the McIvor Lake cleanup day put on by the Campbell River Tide Rippers dive club Oct. 4. Photo courtesy Campbell River Tide Rippers
Campbell River dive club takes 200kg of trash out of McIvor Lake

‘Sometimes we come across things that make you wonder what people were thinking’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the Sipekne’katik First Nation load lobster traps on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Vancouver Island First Nations back Nova Scotia’s Indigenous lobster fishermen

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council calls for action before lives are lost

Skiers line up to start the Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. Photo by Tim Penney
Popular Comox Valley adventure race cancelled for 2021

COVID forces Comox Valley Royal LePage Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race cancellation again

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Most Read