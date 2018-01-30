Air Canada to offer non-stop daily flights between Calgary and Comox this summer

More non-stop flight options between Comox and Calgary are coming soon.

Air Canada announced Jan. 30 that it will offer seasonal direct flights between YQQ and YYC airports this summer. The flights will start on July 2 and run until fall 2018.

The flights from Comox are scheduled to depart every day at 11:30 PST and arrive in Calgary at 14:14 MST. The flights from Calgary are scheduled to depart daily at 10:05 MST and arrive in Comox at 10:58 PST.

Tickets for these seasonal flights are now available on aircanada.com.

Comox Airport CEO Fred Bigelow said the announcement gives people more options when it comes to flying to and from the Comox Valley.

“It’s nice to have choices. Different times of the day, different airlines, different connection opportunities. Air Canada has a pretty extensive network operating out of Calgary,” he said.

“For folks heading anywhere internationally or domestically, there are lots of great opportunities.”

According to Bigelow, this is the first time Air Canada has offered non-stop flights on the Calgary-Comox route in nearly a decade. He said the Comox airport expects to have roughly 1,200 flights to Calgary each year.

“Of course, we already have great service with WestJet and WestJet Encore to Calgary. Having Air Canada come back in shows they have confidence in this market, which is good news for Comox,” he said.

The aircraft used for the new Calgary-Comox route will be Air Canada’s Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which has 74 standard seats.

