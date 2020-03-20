Comox Valley Airport. File photo

Air Canada suspends service to and from Comox Valley due to COVID-19

The Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) has been notified by Air Canada that service to and from YQQ will be suspended from April 1 to April 30, 2020. See the Air Canada website for further details.

Pacific Coastal Airlines President Quentin Smith has also issued an update suspending all air service effective end of day, Tuesday, March 24th, 2020, lasting until May 3rd, 2020.

RELATED: Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations

At this time, WestJet has reduced the frequency of service on some of the routes in and out of YQQ, and passengers are advised to check the airline’s website for schedule changes and further updates.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our passengers, our employees, our tenants, and the communities we serve,” said Comox Valley Airport Acting CEO Alex Robertson. “We are working to adapt to the temporary suspension of air service, and ask for your patience until such time as normal operations resume.”

Information updates will be posted to www.comoxairport.com as they become available.

Comox Valley

