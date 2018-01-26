2018 Vancouver Island Business Awards honour industry-leading companies

Gordy Dodd is well known around Vancouver Island for his humorous TV ads in which he pokes good-natured fun at himself with the tagline, “We won’t be undersold.”
His Victoria-based business, Dodd’s Furniture, has developed an equally well-known reputation through its stores on the South Island, Nanaimo and Campbell River. The company’s attention to service, sales and community involvement was rewarded Thursday at the 18th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards, as Dodd’s was named Business of the Year among companies with 50 employees or more.
Joining Dodd’s on the podium at the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort and Spa was Saanich-based Balance Home Cleaning, which took home the Small Business of the Year award (less than 50 employees).
Winners in the 15 industry categories were:
Automotive: Harris Mazda of Nanaimo
Construction/Development & Real Estate: Alair Homes of Nanaimo
Entrepreneur: Coco Café of Cedar
Food & Food Production: Riot Brewing of Chemainus
Health Care: Comfort Keepers of Victoria
Hospitality: Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa of Brentwood Bay
Industrial Manufacturer: VMAC of Nanaimo
Manufactured Wood Products: Creative Woodcraft of Cobble Hill
Ocean Products: Saltwest Naturals of Sooke
Professional: Engaged HR of Victoria
Restaurant: Big Wheel Burger of Victoria
Retail: Close To You Ladies Fashion & Lingerie of Parksville
Technology: Freshworks Studio of Victoria
Tourism: Eagle Wing Tours of Victoria
Trades: Mazzei Electric of Nanaimo
There were two Award of Merit runner-up winners named as well, Coulson Ice Blast of Port Alberni in Industrial Manufacturer, and Kwa’Lilas Hotel in Port Hardy in Hospitality.
Black Press was a Platinum Sponsor of the BE Awards this year, and RBC Royal Bank, Grant Thornton LLP, Shaw and Liquid Capital West Coast Financing Corp. were the event’s Gold Sponsors. Category sponsors were Coastal Community Credit Union, Helijet, Island Savings Credit Union, Grieg Seafood, Invest Comox Valley and BE Digital.