2018 Campbell River Business Awards of Distinction nominees announced

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Coastal Community Credit Union, is proud to present the 2018 Business Awards of Distinction.

The call for nominating a deserving local business, organization, or individual with nominations resulted in over 180 nominees. All nominations went through a rigorous, independent judging committee review, ensuring the highest standards. The announcement of the 2018 finalists and award recipients will take place live onstage at the awards event.

“The Chamber is proud to honor all of this year’s outstanding nominees across 16 award categories. They demonstrate the commitment of individuals who are making a real difference in shaping our community, from not-for-profit organizations to local entrepreneurs and businesses. Together, they make Campbell River a great place to live, work and do business,” says Chamber President and CEO Colleen Evans. “We invite Campbell River businesses, organizations and residents to join us on September 29th and show their support for these exceptional local businesses, individuals and organizations.”

For a full list of this year’s nominees go to www.campbellriverchamber.ca

Tickets are now on sale for Campbell River’s most prestigious business awards event of the year. The gala event takes place Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Tidemark Theatre from 6 – 10 pm. This event has sold out for the past seven years. It will be a fun-filled evening with gourmet appetizers and desserts, incredible networking opportunities, signature cocktails, a live auction and fabulous prizes.

Due to overwhelming demand last year, guests will once again have the option of purchasing a “Beat the Line Up” ticket package. Skip the line by purchasing this Advance Ticket package, which includes a ticket to the gala event plus a signature cocktail of your choice and 20 tickets to enter to win one of the draw prizes.

Advance tickets now on sale at www.campbellriverchamber.ca or by phone at 250-287-4636.

