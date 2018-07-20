BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Medals have already been handed out following one day of competition in the 2018 BC Summer Games

Records were broken and medals were handed out as the first day of the 2018 BC Summer Games came to a close in the Cowichan Valley.

Vancouver-Coastal sits atop the medal count with two gold, seven silver and six bronze for a total of 15 medals after the first day of competition. They are followed by Fraser River (9), Fraser Valley (7), Kootenays (4), Thompson-Okanagan (3), Vancouver Island-Central Coast (1), North West and Cariboo-North East.

Lantzville’s Olivia Lundman won gold in the girls 1500 metre race walk on Friday, breaking a nearly 20-year record by five seconds. The previous record was 7:27:48 held by Victoria’s Megan Huzzey.

The first official medal ceremony of the Games was for Special Olympics girls long jump – where Amber Maher of Vancouver-Coastal took home gold, followed by Olivia Newman of Fraser River with Silver and Lauren Simpson of Vancouver-Coastal winning bronze. Other medal winners include:

Men’s 100 metre

Gold – David Midgley, Langley

Silver – Thomas Ma, Vancouver

Bronze – Mitchell Gibbs, Langley

Girls 100 metre

Gold – Emma Cannan, Kelowna

Silver – Jaelan Cummings, Vancouver

Bronze – Estella Mainella, Surrey

Boys 300 metre

Gold – Nicholas Monro, Langley

Silver – Owen Pinto, Surrey

Bronze – Aiden Paterson, Trail

Girls 300 metre

Gold – Emma Canna, Kelowna

Silver – Claire Bosma, Richmond

Bronze – Jaeland Cummings, Vancouver

Boys 1200 metre

Gold – Matti Erickson, Nelson

Silver – Jacob Bonikowsky, Delta

Bronze – Michael Schriemer, Kelowna

Girls 1200 metre

Gold – Madelyn Bonikowsky, Delta

Silver – Juane Klaus, Chilliwack

Bronze – Christine Peet Williams, Chilliwack

Boys 1500 metre race walk

Gold – Isaac Naumenko, Vancouver

Silver – Thomas Vuong, Vancouver

Bronze – Marcys Bitnell, Vancouver

Girls 1500 metre race walk

Gold – Olivia Lundman, Lantzville

Silver – Kaia Haintz, Pitt Meadows

Bronze – Dionna Ly, Vancouver

Male Special Olympics 100 metre

Gold – Thomas Rak, Surrey

Silver – Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam

Bronze – Matthew Burns, Mission

Female Special Olympics 100 metre

Gold – Olivia Neuman, Surrey

Silver – Amber Maher, Gibsons

Bronze – Sanda Malku, Richmond

Male Special Olympics 400 metre

Gold – Matthew Groenke, Coquitlam

Silver – Thomas Rak, Surrey

Bronze – Devon Marsland-Anderson, Coquitlam

Female Special Olympics 400 metre

Gold – Olivia Neuman

Silver – Amber Maher

Bronze – Sandra Malku

Synchronized Swimming

Brooke Sonnichsen, gold, Nelson

Ashley Sonnichsen, silver, Nelson

Rona Dizayee, bronze, Richmond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
ZONE 6: Rugby star Maggie Banks carries family legacy to BC Games

Just Posted

Helicopter deployed during busy night for Campbell River Search and Rescue

Two incidents in one day ‘not rare’: CRSAR manager

Bylaw enforcement office opens in downtown Campbell River

‘Checkpoint for RCMP’ meant to increase safety

Tossin’ cars around the track at Saratoga Speedway

By Terry Guest A beautiful summer night combined with 60 race cars… Continue reading

Council reps all leave regional district meeting over pending water rate lawsuit

Campbell River and SRD facing litigation from Area D residents over water rate hikes

Marlene Wright will seek to keep her seat on council in upcoming election

‘We got a lot of good things done over the past four years, and even more started’

BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

Medals have already been handed out following one day of competition in the 2018 BC Summer Games

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

ZONE 6: Rugby star Maggie Banks carries family legacy to BC Games

Shawnigan Lake student and Coquitlam native following her parents to the national program

RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Search and Rescue manager says the popular pastime of floating in the summer is inherently dangerous

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

UPDATED: Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source

Source says former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded discussion prior to 2016 election

Most Read