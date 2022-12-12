Maserati’s Grecale, A new-look Escape + more news from the auto world

Maserati officially unveils the Grecale

The Italy-based automaker, part of Stellantis, will introduce its latest creation to the North American market this summer as a 2023 model.

The Grecale is named for a particular Mediterranean wind and uses the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Alfa is also a Stellantis brand. The base Grecale GT runs with a 300-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder with electric assist. I

n the mid-trim Modena, it makes 330 horsepower. The top-end Trofeo will be fitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V-6 that originates with Maserati’s MC20 mid-engine supercar. In the MC20, it’s rated at 530 horsepower, but the engine will likely be detuned for the Greale. A battery-electric model called the Grecale Folgore is expected sometime in 2023.

***

Cadillac’s Lyriq officially joins the electric revolution

The General Motors brand’s electric offering is now rolling off Cadillac’s Spring Hill Tenn. assembly line. The first to arrive for the 2023 model year is a 340-horsepower rear-wheel-drive model at a price of about $68,000, plus destination fees.

The maximum range is expected to top 300 miles (480 kilometres). This will be followed by 500-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive version in calendar 2023, with a sticker price of about US $65,000. Canadian pricing is not yet available. A sedan called the Celestiq will come after that. It’s expected to use the same battery-electric propulsion as the Lyriq. Also in the works for 2023 is an electric Escalade, and for 2024, a smaller utility vehicle.(PHOTO: Cadillac_Lyriq_2023.jpg)

***

The Escape gets a new look

With all the hype generated by Ford’s recent launches of the Bronco Sport and Bronco, the Escape compact utility vehicle has been all but forgotten. That won’t be the case for long, as the Escape will be getting a makeover for the 2023 model year.

The primary focus will be on the vehicle’s understated front end, which apparently will adopt a more aggressive appearance. The rear end is also receiving some attention. The Escape’s diverse range of power systems — consisting of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines, plus two hybrids (regular and plug-in) — will likely remain, but it’s possible the plug-in hybrid will be updated to enhance fuel economy.

***

Is the “Hemi” V-8 engine headed for retirement?

That could be the case, since the recent announcement by Stellantis’ Jeep division that it will soon introduce a completely new top-performing engine for the 2023 Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep says the twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder “Hurricane” powerplant will eventually be produced in three different strengths, with the most potent available in the Grand Wagoneer generating in excess of 500 horsepower. That compares with the 471-horsepower 6.4-litre “Hemi.”

The Hurricane is touted as more fuel-efficient and cleaner burning than the Hemi. For now, at least, the 6.4 will remain standard in the big Jeep. It’s speculated that the Hurricane will eventually replace the Hemi in the Jeep Wrangler plus Dodge- and Chrysler-branded vehicles.

***

The Scout reports back for duty, but in name only

The Scout label was originally affixed to a four-wheel-drive utility vehicle and pickup built by International Harvester — now known as Navistar — from 1961 until 1980. Now owned by Volkswagen, the Scout name will be reapplied to battery-electric models with designs that recall the originals.

Both versions will be built at a VW plant in the United States and will be marketed through a separate dealer network. Volkswagen plans to unveil a prototype in 2023 that will resemble recently released sketches. Production Scouts, however, aren’t expected to be available until 2026.

UPS AND DOWNS

Trending Up: VW to launch to satellite stores in Canada – Volkswagen plans to have 25 new smaller satellite dealerships to serve rural areas of Canada. The idea, according to a story in business publication Automotive News Canada, is to get current dealers to build the satellite stores and use their current stores as hubs. The Volkswagen brand has 145 dealerships in Canada, but there are gaps in many areas, such as portions of Vancouver Island, the Prairies and Atlantic Canada. Cheaper to build and operate than a full dealership, the satellites will have about 30 per cent less floor space.

•••

Trending Up: New Android Auto will soon be available on new vehicles – Google’s next-generation vehicle-infotainment system will soon come with split viewing, which can be adapted for various sizes of square, vertical and horizontal screens. For example, this will allow all users to check their incoming messages while at the same time viewing the navigation map and/or media player. Ford and Lincoln will begin using the new Android Auto in 2023, followed by several other automakers.

AutoscarsSUVsTrucks