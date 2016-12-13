Campbell River high school band makes CBC Youtube music contest

From left to right, Grace Lelliot, her brother Griffin, AJ Lontayao, Katie x and Roger Shi only met in Joe Shields' Basic guitar Class in September. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Carihi Students entry featured soulful cover of Tanika Charles ‘Tell me Something”

Minnesota Wild’s Mason Shaw, left, and Vancouver Canucks’ Curtis Lazar get into a scuffle during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Gustavsson earns 1st career shutout as Minnesota Wild defeat Canucks 3-0
A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
Mark your calendar: CP Holiday Train heads west to Alberta and B.C.

Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Eurythmics singer sings praises of Vancouver Island dance duo Funkanometry
Ladysmith RCMP are investigating two reports of girls being approached walking to and from school last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

2 girls approached by strangers in incidents 2 days apart near Ladysmith schools
    (Pixabay image)

    ‘No safe number’ of trips to the tanning bed, says Kelowna doctor as winter approaches
    Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says a deadly spike in acute respiratory illness is showing signs of stabilizing, after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth this season. Friday’s update came a day after provincial health officer Henry said pediatric flu deaths would be included in its weekly updates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

    B.C.’s respiratory illness surge stabilizing after deaths of six kids: disease centre
    Video
    A boy plays “Fortnite” in the early morning hours in the basement of his Chicago home on Oct. 6, 2018. A Quebec judge has authorized a lawsuit brought by parents whose children allegedly became addicted to the highly popular game Fortnite. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martha Irvine

    Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game

    Office workers in London, watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Britain’s monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a new series. The show ‘Harry & Meghan’ promises to tell the ‘full truth’ about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. The series debuted Thursday. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

    A look at the Canadian content in ‘Harry & Meghan’

    WNBA star Brittney Griner, right, arrives at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

    Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

    FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, on July 7, 2022. Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

    American WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

    News
    Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

    Castlegar city page disappears from Facebook without warning

    Page disappeared without warning or notice, Facebook has not responded to city’s communications

    Premiers (back row L-R), Sandy Silver (Yukon), P.J. Akeeagok, (Nunavut), Scott Moe (SK), Doug Ford (Ont),Francois Legault (Que), Dennis King (PEI), Tim Houston (NS), Blaine Higgs (NB), Andrew Furey (NL and Labrador) and (front row L-R), President of Institute for the advancement of Aboriginal Women Lisa Weber, National Chief of Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Elmer St. Pierre, Heather Stefanson (MB), Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam, John Horgan (BC), Esquimalt Nation Chief Rob Thomas, Caroline Cochrane (NWT), Cassidy Caron (Metis National Council) and Terry Teegee (Assembly of First Nations) gather for a family photo during the summer meeting of the Canada’s Premiers at the Songhees Wellness Centre in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, July 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

    Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding

    Want Ottawa to cover 35 per cent of health-care costs, up from the current 22 per cent

    Sports
    Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 2-2. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

    Argentina defeats Netherlands on penalty kicks to advance to World Cup semifinals

    Argentina will face Croatia in Tuesday’s semi-final

    Vancouver Canucks’ Ilya Mikheyev, back, of Russia, Brock Boeser, back right, and Elias Pettersson celebrate Mikheyev’s goal against Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    THE MOJ: Reassuring to see the allure of the Montreal Canadiens continues

    Rich legacy of the franchise ensures their visits to B.C. are never really road games

    Entertainment
    This image released by Netflix shows Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, center, in a scene from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” (Netflix via AP)

    Review: Del Toro takes his ‘Pinocchio’ to very dark places

    Creative director’s interpretation of fable asks who the real puppets are

    Georgia watches the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix at her home in Warwick, Britain, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Britain’s monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a new series. The show “Harry & Meghan” promises to tell the “full truth” about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. The series debuted Thursday. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

    Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series

    First three episodes of ‘Harry and Meghan’ released Thursday

    Opinion

    (Nature Conservancy of Canada handout photo)

    OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact

      Most of Campbell River's homeless started as youth. File photo

      CPTED treats homelessness symptoms, not the cause

      Who decides who is ‘legitimate’?

      Community
      SAINTS farm in Mission is a sanctuary for animals deemed unadoptable due to age, size, disabilities, and medical issues. /Dillon White photo

      Unadoptable animals find home in B.C. with SAINTS

      The nonprofit provides shelter and medical aid to 127 animals of different backgrounds in Mission

      From left are volunteers Steve Lackey, Monica Strebel, Walt Bukauskas, Cory Bukauskas and Kyle Bukauskas as they fill up one of many cars for 2020 the Knights of Columbus Hamper Drive. The program is one of this years’ recipients of the Mosaic Season of Giving campaign. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror

      Mosaic Forest Management’s Annual Holiday Season of Giving Campaign Supports Local Communities

      $40,000 to be split between 30-plus agencies across Vancouver Island

        Obituaries

        Joan Eileen Taylor (Wood)

        Nov 26th, 2022

        Jack Ernest Chicalo

        Nov 26th, 2022

        Monika Staub

        Nov 21st, 2022

        Gwendolyn Early

        Nov 19th, 2022

        Kenneth Allan Whyte

        Nov 18th, 2022

        Donald Clifford Sumner

        Nov 17th, 2022

        Life
        October 19, 2022 - Dina Stuehler photographed at her Ironworks Cafe & Creperie in Ladysmith. Don Denton photo

        Sweet, savoury & made from scratch

        Crepe sensei and Ironworks owner Dina Stuehler has you covered

          October 13, 2022 - Alan Jackson photographed at his Nexus Modular Solutions offices and factory in Cobble Hill. Don Denton photo

          The future is modular

          Nexus Modular in place to meet housing shift

            Impress
            Janet Lancey (left) and Glennis Zilm moved into Berwick by the Sea around the same time this summer, and soon started both a book club and a creative writing group.

            ‘Stay curious.’ 2 seniors share their thoughts on aging well

            Road to Berwick: A book club, a writing group, and new friends at Berwick by the Sea

              The team from Alitis Investment Counsel at a recent teambuilding event at Derrholme Farms.

              Making spirits bright: Local business collecting donations for Campbell River kids

              Toys and cash donations can be dropped off in person this year, in support of local charities

