Mirror Morning 10/12/17

Stories discussed in this edition of Mirror Morning:
Student Enrolment looks to be up despite projections
Your news and weather for Thursday, Oct. 12
The new regulations will no longer allow passengers to remain in their vehicles on closed car decks.
A petition has taken issue with a neighbour who has parked large shipping container on his property
South Surrey pelted with pellets of hail Wednesday morning
Gayle Duteil says the allegations are ‘a political issue’
Police, firefighters, coroner still investigating fire where three bodies were found Tuesday, including a young child.