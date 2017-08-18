Campbell Riverites locked up at SPCA

City Coun. Larry Samson was locked-in to one of the SPCA’s dog shelter with Tinkerbell the cat Friday morning in an effort to raise funds for the SPCA. Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror photo

City Coun. Larry Samon and 2day FM radio personality Ashleigh Clark are locked in to dog shelters at the Campbell River SPCA branch.

The pair are raising money for the SPCA and being kept company in their shelters by cats staying at the SPCA Animal Centre.

Samson and Clark will be locked in their shelters until they reach their personal fundraising goals. Samson is trying to raise $1,000.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can visit the Campbell River SPCA branch at 891 13th Ave. or go online to spca.bc.ca/lockin