Youth rugby kicks off in Campbell River

Over 70 new and returning young rugby players ages 4-14 ran, passed, kicked and scored at last week’s free Try Rugby sessions held at Southgate Middle School.

“We have a fantastic group of knowledgeable coaches in our club who are committed to providing a fun, active, and challenging experience for local kids” explained U14 Girls coach and Campbell River Athletic Association President, Erin Young. “We begin regular practices at Southgate Wednesdays for U12 and up and Sundays for all ages and will continue into November for the first half of our 2017-2018 season”.

Young adds that rugby has a position on the field for all sizes and abilities of players, is affordable and with multiple age groups in the club this year, is very family-friendly.

New families get a rugby ball and all players get a club shirt.

Information on schedules, format, age groups and a link to online registration is on the club’s website at www.campbellriverrugby.weebly.com, by emailing campbellriverrugby@gmail.com, or by calling 250-202-7642.