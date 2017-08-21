Young Gunz topple Crush to win slopitch tournament

The Young Gunz held on to lead and pulled out the win by a final score of 13-7.

The OrcaFest slopitch A final came down to the Young Gunz L.C. and the Crush, and the game definitely did not disappoint.

With both teams gunning to win the all weekend tournament, it was the Young Gunz who got out to an early lead and continued to steadily build on it throughout the game, keeping the Crush stuck on their backfoot playing catch up.

A late inning solo homerun by Crush player Ryan Handley showed the tide of the game might be starting to turn in the Crush’s favour, but it ended up being too little too late, as the Young Gunz dug in deep, held on to their lead, and pulled out the hard-fought win by a final score of 13-7.

Results for the tournament are as follows:

A Playoffs

Young Gunz L.C. defeated the Crush in the final at Centennial Field.

B Playoffs

The Woodchuckers defeated the Ballerz in the final at Centennial Field.

C Playoffs

The Totems defeated Uncle Rich &the Kids in the final at Mantic Field.

D Playoffs

Patterson’s Family defeated the Hi Vis in the final at the Hyde Creek field.