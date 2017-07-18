Trailers trashed at Saratoga Speedway

It was almost a scene from the morning after a Trailer Park boys party as the Black Creek oval was scattered with pieces of the remains of the first ever Travel Trailer Crash to Pass race Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway.

The Galaxy Motors night of entertainment featured a race were Crash to Pass cars and trucks towed a travel trailer around the 3/8’s oval and the goal was to destroy each other trailer similar to the always popular crash to pass boat race. With five trailers hooked up and one left alone on the front stretch to be destroyed, the race left remnants all over the track leaving the big crowd fully entertained. At the race’s end they voted Cory Sanderson the winner.

The night’s racing program featured 44 Hornet cars in the infield along with Mad Max and Crash to Pass along with the Crusher car jump stunt that saw a successful jump into a stack of cars. There was also an appearance from the Robo Dragon who made short work of a Toyota Corolla.

In Crash to Pass racing, Mike Jenkins continued to put pressure on point leader Scott McLellan by winning the hard hitting nine-car, 25-lap main event to move to move within 17 points of the point lead.

In earlier action, Courtenay’s Cory Sanderson avoided a last lap big crash to win the 10 lap heat race. In Mad Max racing, point leader Danielle Antonik padded her class-leading point total by winning her fifth main event of the season while the heat race win went to Parksville’s Charlie Akerman.

A big field of Hornet cars provided five heat races along with three hotly contested main events with seven different winners. Heat race wins went to Jacob Ferrira, Alexander Johnson, Taylor Pheaton, Micheal White and Darren Monk.

The 14 car C main event – the first of three – got off to a rough start as the first two cars stopped at the start line for driver introduction which caused a chain reaction crash behind them that eliminated two cars before the green flag. Once it was thrown, Ferrira would go on to pick up his second win of the night in the 20 lap race ahead of Austin Klee and Austin Stevenson.

The B main saw 15 cars take the green flag for 20 laps and for 10 laps it looked to be Stephanie Addison’s race to win. However, the field caught up and it was Josh Taks getting past her first and he went uncontested through the remaining laps to win ahead of Pheaton and point leader Randi Joyce.

The 15 car A main was one of, if not the, most competitive of the season as four cars driven Glen White, Luke Dixon, Stephane Parent and point leader Carter Hintz battled bumper to bumper for 15 laps for the race lead held by White. Dixon was able to make the biggest move making way from fourth to second over the race’s final laps but couldn’t beat White to the checkered flag and had to settle for second ahead of Parent and Hintz.

The Hornet cars return to action this Saturday night as the speedway hosts the IMCA Modifieds and Bombers with point races in all classes heating up with no one breaking away. The Hornet A point race has Hintz leading Dixon by 54 points while in the B division, Joyce has a 59-point lead over Evin McLuckie.

The Bomber point battle has Boston Larson 30 points up on Chad Taks with Charlie Akerman only 54 points behind Larsen and 56 points separate Chris Beaulieu and Travis Stevenson in the battle for top spot in the IMCA Modified division.