Third generation driver wins a Saratoga Speedway main event

By Andy Guest
The third last race of the 2017 season at Saratoga Speedway Saturday night was highlighted by the first third-generation racer to win a main event.
The night of racing featured Crash to Pass, Road Runners, Mad Max and the Hornet cars. Josh Taks – the son of Bomber driver Chad and grandson to Al who raced a Bomber car in 1995 and 1996 – celebrated his 13th birthday by holding off defending and current class point leader Ryan Guest for the win in the 15-lap Road Runner main event.
The younger Taks began the season in a Hornet car switched over to the Road Runner class and was running for just the second race night. Guest increased his point lead over Austen Hack by 90 points with two race dates remaining after he posted the fastest time and grabbed the win in the heat race before battling Taks in the main and settling for second place.
It was a double win night for Courtenay’s Cory Sanderson in Crash to Pass racing after he posted wins in the heat race and main event. In Mad Max racing, Toryon Davies won the heat race and point leader Danielle Antnoik won the main event to increase her point lead to 127 over Damon Dunn.
A full field Hornet B cars produced six races with six different winners with heat race wins going to Cole Griffiths – his first ever win – followed by wins for Isacc Davis, Chris Hleck and Randi Joyce.
In main event action, Port Alberni’s Chevy Carlson won his third main event of the season in the B main winning ahead of Austin Stevenson and Austin Klee.