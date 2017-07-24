Team Canada’s Brianne Jenner leads hockey camp in Campbell River

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Brianne Jenner, forward for Team Canada, lead nine to 16-year-olds in a hockey camp this weekend.

Brianne Jenner, a forward for Team Canada, lead a Future Stars Hockey Camp at Strathcona Gardens this weekend.

First day of the @futurestars_ca girls hockey camp in Campbell River with Olympic & World Champion@briannejenner pic.twitter.com/IGKigni5KG — Future Stars Camps (@futurestars_ca) July 22, 2017

Girls age nine to 16 took to the ice to learn new skills and prepare for the upcoming hockey season.

Jenner said she likes to give back to the hockey community.

“Hockey has given me so much, I owe so many opportunities to the sport,” she said.

