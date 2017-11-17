Strathcona Nordics gearing up for cross-country skiing season

The Strathcona Nordics would like to take you skiing every weekend this winter.

The club’s skier development programs offer a set of 10-weekly sessions where you can work on cross-country ski skills in a fun atmosphere with a group of peers and develop the confidence to tackle the trails for the first time or to take yourself to the next level.

They have programs for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skiers; for children, youth, and adults; and for recreational skiers and racers. The Strathcona Nordics recreational programs begin on Jan. 13 and 14 in the Nordic Area of Mount Washington – but they say, “don’t delay in registering – programs usually fill up before the deadline. Registration is officially open until Jan. 12, but is based on availability and late fees apply from Jan. 6-12. Early bird registration is being held until Nov. 30

For more information visit www.strathconanordics.com