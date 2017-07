Salmon Kings host swim meet in Campbell River and celebrate 50 year anniversary

The Campbell River Salmon Kings hosted their annual swim meet last weekend at Centennial Pool.

Eight clubs from across the Island competed in freestyle, butterfly, backstroke and breast stroke individual races as well as individual medleys and team medleys.

Dean Dobrinsky, president of the Salmon Kings, took at shot at the 50 metre freestyle as well, just for fun.

The Salmon Kings had 75 athletes compete in the events out of 312 participants overall. Here are the ones that finished top three in their event and division:

Julia Alguire second girls division six individual medley and third 100 metre butterfly

Kate Cooledge second girls division five individual medley, second 100 metre butterfly, and first in the 100 metre breast stroke

Jocelyn Cormier third girls division eight 50 metre freestyle

Mackenzie Hayduk third girls O category one 50 metre freestyle

Gavin Johnston third boys division five 100 metre freestyle

Charlize Langlois second girls O category one 50 metre butterfly, second 50 metre breaststroke and 100 metre freestyle

Emily Magowan first girls O category two 100 metre butterfly

Finn Miyagi second boys division four 100 metre back stroke

Avery Moskal second girls division six 50 metre freestyle, second girls 100 metre butterfly, first girls 50 metre butterfly, first girls 100 metre backstroke

Taylor Padington second girls division eight 50 metre butterfly

Luke Penhall first boys O category one individual medley and third in 50 metre freestyle

Zachary Penhall second boys O category one 50 metre freestyle

Jessica Revoy third girls division five 50 metre butterfly and second 100 metre backstroke

Kate-Lynn Revoy second girls division three individual medley, second 50 metre freestyle, second 50 metre butterfly, second 50 metre backstroke, second 50 metre breast stroke and second 100 metre freestyle

Kurtis Scriba third in boys division eight 50 metre butterfly

Maria Villarroel second in girls O category one individual medley, second 50 metre freestyle, second 50 metre backstroke and second 100 metre freestyle

Ella Vose third girls O category one 50 metre backstroke

Grayson Wright second boys O category one 50 metre backstroke

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Rayne Loock swims in the girls division one 50 metre butterfly on Saturday afternoon at Centennial Pool for the Salmon Kings annual swim meet.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Dean Dobrinsky, president of the Salmon Kings, did a 50 metre freestyle swim, because he has always wanted to.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Trinity Atherton, competes in the girls division 1 50 metre butterfly at Centennial Pool on Saturday at the Salmon Kings annual swim meet.

Kenzie McArthur does the 50 metre backstroke in the team medley relay.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Rachel Alguire does the 50 metre breaststroke in the team medley relay.

Charlie Langlois does the 50 metre butterfly in the team medley relay.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Nola Cooledge waits for the horn to do the 50 metre backstroke in the team medley relay.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Alex Alguire does the 50 metre butterfly in the team medley relay.