Rules that make sense? Yes please.

Changes are coming to the official rules of golf, and some of them are pretty great

Among other rule changes coming into effect Jan. 1, you no longer have to drop a ball from shoulder height to get it back in play. As long as it clearly travels through the air between your fingers and the ground, you’re good.

More than 100 rule changes are coming to the game as of Jan. 1 of next year.

The USGA and R&A – the sports overarching governing bodies – have finally decided to recognize that the gorilla-like grip they’ve held on with to the “traditions” of the game may have not been for the best in some ways…like getting people to actually take up the sport.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m a traditionalist in many ways when it comes to golf. I believe the ball should be played as it lies, even if it has unfortunately ended up in someone else’s divot they didn’t replace properly. Unlucky bounces, as crappy as they are, are very much a part of the game.

But not being able to substitute a new ball for an old, scuffed up one that just ricocheted off a half-dozen trees because you’re taking free relief instead of a penalty stroke? Not being able to fix damage on a green unless it’s clearly a ball mark? Accidentally touching a bunker with your club with your golf club resulting in an automatic loss of hole in match play or a two-stroke penalty in stroke play? These rules are just stupid.

But under the new rules, there is no penalty for repairing the green, even if the marks you’re repairing are from shoe spikes or deer hooves.

Now you can use a new ball any time you pick yours up in taking relief.

Now you can accidentally ground your club in a bunker. No, you can’t do it on purpose to check how hard the sand is, but you can do it by accident.

More importantly, however, are the moves the governing bodies are making in an attempt to speed up the game. There are few things more frustrating that standing around on a golf course not playing golf because the people in front of you are wandering around in the woods looking for someone’s wayward tee shot or watching the entire foursome going to each player’s ball and having a little chat about the shot before it’s played.

Now, “ready golf” is at least being encouraged – though not instituted as an actual rule, which I think would be better. For those who don’t know, “ready golf” is when whoever is ready to shoot, shoots – even if it’s technically someone else’s turn because they are further from the hole.

And any ball you don’t find within three minutes of looking is gone forever.

Another new rule recommends that players make their stroke in no more than 40 seconds after reaching their ball. Again, it’s unfortunate that it’s only a “recommendation” and not something that is penalized – and enforcing it would be the purview of the course itself to monitor everyone out there – but at least by having a guideline in place, it’s telling people that they need to hurry up a bit.

I guess the long and short of it is that I’m glad they’re trying to change the rules of the game so they actually make sense.

Some of them, anyway.

I’m still a little upset that I have to count every time I hit it, though.

And that putting is still a thing.

See you on the links.