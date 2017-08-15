Rare summer rain cancels Saratoga Speedway races

The modifieds had their race night cancelled last Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway due to rain. They return to the track on Aug. 26. Photo by Fernando Pereira

The long dry spell didn’t last long enough for Saratoga Speedway after the rain began falling Saturday just in time to cancel the night’s racing program involving the IMCA Modifieds, Bomber and Mad Max cars.

The rainout was the second of the season for the Modifieds and the Bombers with the first on May 13 where only qualifying was complete before the rain fell.

The Modifieds return Aug. 26, along with the Dwarf cars, and the season’s last visit from the Wilroc Sprint cars while the Bomber cars don’t return until Sept. 9.

This coming Saturday night, weather won’t get the victory either way as it will be a rain or shine race program with the Black Creek oval hosting an action packed evening featuring two special attractions.

The speedway’s most popular event, the Crash to Pass Boat Race, will be one of the highlights with the season’s last boat race, along with the first ever speedway limo jump as performed by the Crusher stunt of team and driver Josh Beckett from Washington state.

Beckett, who flew through the air into a stack of cars on July 15, will take a full size limo and power his way up a ramp and fly nose first into a stack of cars in what should be a must see event.

With only six races left in their 2017 season, the point battles in the Crash to Pass, Mad Max, Hornet cars and Road Runners will take the remaining part of the schedule to determine their respective point champions beginning this Saturday night.

In the Crash to Pass points race, Mike Jenkins sits in first only 26 points ahead of Scott McLellan while only 156 points separate the top six drivers and in the Road Runner class, defending point champion Ryan Guest sits in first by only 13 points ahead of Austen Hack.

The Mad Max class like the Road Runners is a two-car battle with Danielle Antonik leading Damon Dunn by 57 points while the Hornet A class, also a two car battle, has Carter Hintz with a 158 point advantage over Luke Dixon.

The most competitive class as far as the points battle goes is the Hornet B class with 14-year-old Randi Joyce the current point leader 102 points ahead of Jimmy Antonik with only 170 points separating the top seven cars of Taylor Pheaton, James Laidlaw, Kiana Westra, Evin McLuckie and Stephaine Addison.

Point battles in the speedway’s other two classes has Boston Larson ahead of Chad Taks by 48 points with Charlie Akerman only 110 back in third and in the Modifieds Chris Beaulieu and Travis Stevenson have made it a two car battle with Beaulieu holding a 152 point advantage for the overall lead.