Perseverance pays off for young Campbell River BMX rider

Collin Francis has overcome his struggles to stand out among his class of competitors

Campbell River’s Collin Francis shows off the trophies he won recently at the national BMX championship.

Campbell River’s Collin Francis is proof that hard work pays off.

The nine-year-old has overcome his struggles to stand out among his peers in BMX racing.

The Ocean Grove Elementary student has only been racing since July of last year when he started out at the Coal Hills BMX track in Cumberland.

He’s moved up the ranks quickly since then, coming away with a several awards.

Most recently, Francis competed in the Vancouver Island Nationals where there were racers from the United States, Alberta and B.C.

For Francis, it was his first time competing in an event of such magnitude but he didn’t let nerves get in the way. Francis battled hard and came away with two second place finishes and one fourth place.

Making the wins all the more impressive is the fact that Francis is typically racing against riders older than he is. He’s also persevered through his struggles. Francis has a hard time balancing on his pedals which poses challenges for him at the start of the race. He’s learned to make up time, however, rounding the track with his speed in the corners where he can usually pass the other riders.

So far, it’s been a recipe for success for Francis who plans to continue pursuing BMX racing and moving on up the ladder.