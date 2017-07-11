PeeWee AA Tyees wins back to back double headers

Tyees bats come to life Above,Wyatt Dumont pitching in PeeWee Tyee AA action against Powell River on Saturday afternoon at Nunns Creek Park. The Tyees won the first game of a double-header 18-5 and the second by as core of 26-5. Above left, Ryan Deagle batting in PeeWee Tyee AA action against Powell River. Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The PeeWee AA Tyees played two double headers last weekend, winning both by at least five runs.

On Saturday they played Powell River, winning 18-5 and 26-5. On Sunday they played Victoria winning 18-9 and 11-6.