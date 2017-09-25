North Island Peewee Eagles shutout the Victoria Racquet Club Kings B2 team

The North Island Peewee Eagles ran roughshod over the Victoria Racquet Club Kings B2 team on Saturday afternoon at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy.

The Eagles’ goalie Logan Lamothe turned in a great showing, picking up a shutout in front of a loud hometown crowd, while the rest of his Eagles teammates put in hard work supporting him defensively over all three periods and scoring an avalanche of unanswered goals.

The Eagles got out a hot start right from the drop of the puck, with goals in the first period coming from Landon Turgeon, Zachary Spafford, and Tye Morash to give them a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles continued to shut down the Kings defensively in the second, passing the puck well up and down the ice, and they notched two more goals on the scoreboard courtesy of William Grant and Morash, who found the back of the net off a beautiful deek around the King’s sprawled out goalie.

The Eagles continued to pepper the King’s goalie in the third period, with Turgeon, Kai Verbrugge (x2), and Spafford all hitting the twine.

The game mercifully came to an end with a blowout 9-0 score.

After the game, Peewee Eagles Coach Glenn Moore stated it was “a very good weekend” for the team, adding that his players “are starting to get used to a new system.”

Moore cautioned that while the game was not close at all, the Eagles “still have a long way to go, and it’s early in the season — It’s back to work on Tuesday.”