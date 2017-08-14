There were 45 golfers, dozens of volunteers and a table full of prizes.

The ninth annual Donny MacLeod Memorial Golf Tournament took over the Port Alice Golf and Country Club Aug. 5 and 6, underneath an overcast sky that threatened to rain, but never did.

A large number of golfers took part in the annual tournament, which is a rules-free version of the game, just the way “Donny” played it.

“We had a total of 45 golfers this year,” said organizer Guy Mitchell.

“31 golfed both days, while some golfed one day due to having to go back down island — quite a few people come to this event from Vancouver and other places.”

There was a table full of prizes, which were all donated by local companies, but there isn’t any scorecards kept at the end of the tournament.

“There are no winners, all the prizes are just out of a hat and are more or less just for fun,” said Mitchell.

He added he wanted to say thanks to everyone “who comes out to support it, and hopefully this continues on in the future every year.”

He also thanked the dozen volunteers who helped to run the tournament, saying it’s “quite an endeavour to run something like this every year.” The Donny MacLeod Memorial Golf Tournament has been held each year since 2008 to honour the late sports-loving Port Alice resident. Macleod used to golf every Thursday with a group of friends, and they would stop for a beer at the sixth tee box bench.

Now, many people who play during the tournament like to do the same.