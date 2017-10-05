Newbikeitis (nu-bIk-I-tis)

This is the feeling you get when riding a new bike for the first few weeks of ownership.

It can sometimes force you to ride like a better version of yourself. It may cause inexplicable levels of excitement. Side affects may include better fitness, jealousy from friends, and a s#!t eating grin.

You expect a certain amount of excitement from a kid. When they get a new bike it seems to change their world and improve every aspect of their life. As you can see from the picture, when Rhyley got a new bike last month she was clearly excited. And the excitement has not diminished at all.

She skips other activities so she can pedal her bike. It takes no coaxing to get her to ride her bike to school and she is even more keen to ride up hills. Last weekend she was standing up and trying her hardest just so she could make it to the top of our street. (It’s pretty steep for a six-year-old)

But she is a kid. I am almost 50 and I own a bike shop, so a new bike should be no big deal for me.

A few days after Rhyley got her new bike, my new bike arrived. My dream bike.

I ride new bikes all the time. Generally, every few months I grab something off the floor of the shop, take a demo bike, or I’m riding a loaner from one of our suppliers, so new bikes shouldn’t mean very much in my day to day life.

But this bike is mine. I don’t use it as a demo for customers, I can ride it whenever I like, and it feels like it was custom designed to suit my riding style. It’s probably the nicest bike I have ever owned.

So for the last few weeks I have been riding faster, riding farther and no matter how exhausted I am at the end of the loop, I feel disappointed that the ride is over.

I obviously can’t see my face when I’m riding, but I imagine it looks just like Rhyley’s and I feel like a little kid every time I go for a spin.

I love my new bike.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…