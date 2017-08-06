Mosquito AAA Tyees provincial champs

The Mosquito AAA Tyees won the provincial championship today at Nunns Creek park.

They met Ladysmith in the final. Falling behind early in the game, they made a comeback winning 4-3.

The team played six games in total this weekend. Their first match up was Friday morning against Cloverdale. They won 9-2.

Later that day they met up with Aldergrove and lost 7-6.

On Saturday the Tyees started their day with a win against Abbotsford, 9-7. They continued their round robin winning streak against Vernon 13-3.

The Tyees met Penticton in the semi-final crossover, winning 4-2 before challenging Ladysmith in the final.

@CRmirror_JDoll
jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Most Read