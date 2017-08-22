Marriage proposal, limo jump and boat race mayhem at Saratoga Speedway

By Andy Guest

The biggest crowd of the season Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway saw a full size Limo jump, a hard hitting Crash to Pass boat race along with 15 car races and the first ever speedway marriage proposal.

Josh Beckell, aka The Crusher, performed his second car jump of the season by jumping a full size limo into a stack of cars. It was the first time in his nine years of car jumping he jumped a limo.

The second feature of the night was the season’s last Crash to Pass boat race which featured a hard crash on the first lap knocking out two of the 11 cars. After all the boats were destroyed, current Crash to Pass point leader Mike Jenkins ended up the winner by having the most boat remaining which ended up as five feet of fiberglass.

The Marine Harvest sponsored night of racing which also featured Crash to Pass, Road Runner, Hornet and Mad Max racing began with the first ever marriage proposal before the national anthem and she said yes.

In Crash to Pass racing, Chris Campbell picked up the heat race win while defending point champion Sheldon Hopp returned for the first time in 2017 and collected the main event win in Cam Edward’s car which was later involved in the first lap hard crash in the boat race.

In Road Runner racing, defending point champion Ryan Guest continued his second half of season push as he took a clean sweep of the night’s races and in doing so, improved his overall point lead to 48 points in the season points race.

In Mad Max racing, Dannielle Antonik – the current point leader – improved her point total by winning the heat while Brad Dimitrov won his first main event of the season in his fourth different car.

A full field of Hornet cars were on hand with race wins in the B class going to Josh Taks, Daniel Morrissey, Stephanie Addison and James Laidlaw in the heat races, while main event wins went to Kyle Leouzio in the B and Addison in the A.

In Hornet A racing, heat race wins went to Darren Monk and Nigel Neufeld in his third different car this season while the A main had a last lap pass for the win by Micheal White who passed sister Ashley for the win.

Next up for the Black Creek oval this Saturday night is the season’s last visit by the Wilroc Sprint cars along with the IMCA Modifieds and the Dwarf cars.