Marine Harvest Riptide holding tryouts for 2005-born players

VIPL Marine Harvest Riptide will be holding open trials for the 2005-born players interested in playing for the Vancouver Island Premier League (VIPL) Marine Harvest Riptide in 2018-2019.

The season does not start until September 2018, however, these open trials will serve to support the team trials that will see the team selected by April 15, 2018. The open trials provide each player with an opportunity to play in front of Riptide coaches in an effort to be assessed as well as allows parents the opportunity to learn more about the program. Players born in 2006 are allowed to apply, however, confirmation of participation will be based on discussion with either the club coach or club technical director and communicated back to the individual regarding acceptance.

They will be running sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. for girls and 7-8:30 p.m. for the boys. They will also be running sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. for boys and 7-8:30 p.m. for the girls. Both dates will be located at the Vanier Turf. Note thatthe players from Powell River and the North Island will not be expected to participate in either of these events included and we will explore other ways to provide similar opportunities to players located in these areas. All players interested in the Riptide for the 2018-2019 VIPL season are asked to complete this registration regardless of the community they reside in. Coaches interested in applying for a position with either team are encouraged to express their interest prior to these events and/or at these sessions in person. Further information on the VIPL Riptide is available at www.riptidesoccer.ca .

Meanwhile, the Marine Harvest Riptide are looking for a volunteer equipment manager. They have a total of eight teams ages U14-U18 both male and female and require a limited amount of time from a reliable and responsible individual to assist with the equipment. Tasks would include taking an inventory of the current equipment used by the program, tracking and monitoring the movement of the equipment and maintaining the equipment.

The Marine Harvest Riptide are a non-profit youth soccer organization combining players, coaches and parents from the Comox Valley, Campbell River, Powell River and the North Island Communities of Port Hardy &Alert Bay. Further information on the teams and program is located at www.riptidespccer.ca

The Riptide are also looking for a video camera operator who can coordinate the weekly video-taping of games.

The chosen person will need to be available on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traditionally, they have the potential for two home games to be played each day on the weekend at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in either Campbell River or the Comox Valley. Their goal is to have the games taped and recorded through the use of their hi-pod and video camera.

All they ask is that the chosen individual be prepared to transfer the hi-pod to and from the venue (with a vehicle provided), set-up the hi-pod, tape the game and upload the video files to the Riptide Pointstreak Account (which then allows the coaches to download and view the recorded game). This is a paid position and requires a driver’s license.

If you are interested, complete the list of questions found at https://uiriptide.wufoo.eu/forms/marine-harvest-riptide-video-camera-operator/