Jr B lacrosse playoff action is back in Campbell River

This Saturday, playoff lacrosse makes its return to Strathcona Gardens.

Gates open to the Rob Brind’Amour Arena at 5 p.m. where the Campbell River Ravens will host the Saanich Tigers in game one of a three-game, semi-final series. The winner goes on to compete for the Island Championship.

The Ravens finished the regular season in third place, a remarkable achievement considering that at this time last year, the team was just wishful thinking for lacrosse mom Elizabeth Billings. Her first achievement was getting Reg Elgie to commit to returning to the bench and guiding an upstart squad.

Elgie brought on former player Mack Maier to assist and the ball began to roll. Over the winter they assembled a squad of aged-out minor league players from the River City and the Comox Valley. Remarkable to the teams’ success, only one player on the final roster had previously played Junior lacrosse.

The Ravens’ play has been defined by speed, skill, tenacity and discipline, backed up by the stellar play of goalie Diego Such. Following the gargantuan efforts of team captain Lucas Marriott-Spencer, who finished the regular season amongst the leagues’ top scorers, the team gelled and improved with each game played. They finished the regular season with a decisive 11-3 win against the Nanaimo Timbermen.

The Ravens could be applauded for just making it through their first season back in the league, but that’s not where these young men plan to rest their laurels. The ball is rolling, playoffs are here and the team is ready.