Mt Washington Freestyle Team is ready for the season.

Join in the fun of freestyle skiing at Mt. Washington

Come out and see what freestyle skiing is all about.

The Mt. Washington Freestyle Ski Club is Vancouver Island’s only ski program focusing on moguls, slopestyle, and big mountain skills. In a team environment, kids will learn turn carving, jumping, rails and mogul skiing in one of the province’s best all-around ski programs available for all levels of freestyle skiing.

The club offers competitive, development and beginning freestyle programs.

The Mt. Washington Freestyle Club provides a fun, safe skiing experience for competent skiers six-years-old and up. Certified training in all freestyle disciplines will give skiers a well-rounded set of skills.

The aim of their programs is to provide each skier with the necessary skills, (physical, mental and technical) to achieve their goals and dreams. They provide opportunities for skiers to experience various levels of competition as well as to enjoy being able to go out and rip all over the mountain.

Their team of coaches share a love for skiing in a fun, positive, safe and relaxed environment.

Mt. Washington Freestyle Club Registration Day for new and returning skiers is Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre, 3001 Vanier Drive, Courtenay from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the out-of-town people, registration online is possible on their website: www.mwfreestyle.com

Early bird pricing ends on Nov. 18. Register today or see you on Nov 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the Mt Washington Freestyle Club, check out www.mwfreestyle.com.

Previous story
The power and skill of karate is in display this weekend in Campbell River

Just Posted

Search continues for missing Campbell River teen

Jordan Holling, 17, went missing almost a week ago, but the community is rallying to find him

Community rallying for family of missing 17 year-old

Ground searches, meals being prepared and thousands of posters have been circulated

Language barriers a huge hurdle for new Canadians

Campbell River Immigrant Welcome Centre takes over LINC program, but needs your help to keep it here

Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Campbell River’s fourth Repair Café event helps breathe new life into old or broken items

Leadership candidate: BC Liberals have to talk to people about ‘things that matter in the living room’

The BC Liberals have a lot of listening to do, says Andrew… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Oct. 23

For the full story:Campbell River RCMP request help locating missing youth Community… Continue reading

Parents group filing human rights complaint against Surrey school district

District denies Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

WorkSafe BC: Public not getting the message about asbestos

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, rate of asbestos-related disease continues to rise

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

Most Read