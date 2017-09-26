Glacier Kings appoint new head coach

There was a new face behind the bench at the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ game on Sept. 23.

Paul Mugford began his tenure as head coach for the Junior B side on Saturday. He replaces outgoing coach Joey Ewing, who departed ways with the team just the day before.

According to a team statement, Ewing’s departure as head coach was due to a plethora of other jobs and commitments that were stretching him thin.

“The Comox Valley Glacier Kings would like to announce the appointment of Paul Mugford as their new head coach,” the statement reads. “[Our organization] would like to thank Joey Ewing for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mugford should be no stranger to seasoned hockey fans in the Comox Valley. He played in the Valley for some of his minor and junior B careers and has over three decades of experience coaching minor hockey teams on Vancouver Island.

Most recently, he coached the Comox Valley Chiefs midget A team for three seasons.

“Everything went rush-rush for a while and they decided to make a change,” said Mugford of his new appointment.

Mugford inherits a struggling Glacier Kings squad; the team currently sits in the basement of the north division of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with just one win from seven games.

Despite the coaching change, the team did not get off to a good start under the new boss on Sept. 23 — the Glacier Kings lost 10-3 to the visiting Saanich Braves.

After the loss, Mugford said a culture change is needed for the Comox Valley team to turn their season around.

“You have to start somewhere and we have to get back to basic hockey, he said. “There are things that have to be ironed out.”

The Glacier Kings continue their season Wednesday night with an away game versus the Westshore Wolves.