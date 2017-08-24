Git ‘er dun

What’s it going to take to get a bike park in Campbell River?

After riding at the Stevii Smith Bike Park in Nanaimo last week and checking out the new bike park in Cumberland recently, I find myself filled with envy.

I would love nothing more than to ride down to the Sportsplex with my kids to enjoy a fantastic bike park. Pump tracks, jump lines and all sorts of skill building features to entertain kids, parents and pros alike.

But, after many years of hard work by countless dedicated volunteers, we still have nothing,

We wait and hope, or maybe lose hope, that something will eventually happen, while other communities like Powell River, Cumberland, and Nanaimo have planned, designed and completed parks in short order.

These communities have mass groups of families enjoying their bikes and improving their skills daily in world class bike parks, but in Campbell River where we have so many cyclists and so many young families, we’re left without.

So I ask, what’s it going to take?

I’m not judging, and I don’t know all that’s involved, but if all these other communities can figure it out, why can’t we?

Do we need more volunteers? Does the city need to realize how beneficial this can be for local families? Do we need more business participation and funding? I don’t know the answers, but I do know what a bike park can do for our youth, our families, and our community in general.

What I have noticed is some apathy when I bring up the subject lately. I think most people are losing hope and wonder if it’s worth even thinking about any more.

Well I ask that you don’t lose hope. Keep pushing for what we need, ask the questions, talk to your city councillors, and talk to the bike park society.

Let’s find out what’s holding us back and let’s make some progress as a community.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…