Get Some Rest, You’ll Feel Better…

By James Durand

It’s been a tough couple of months around here. I’ve had some health issues and a couple of small injuries this summer. The medical staff suggests that I need to rest.

They tell me “Take it easy, sleep more, and cut back on exercise so you can recover. You’re not as young as you used to be.”

Surprisingly, I listened and did what I was told. The extra sleep was great, but the longer I took it easy and cut back on riding, the worse I felt.

My muscles were getting tight, my sleeps were restless, and my stress levels were going through the roof. None of this sounds healthy does it? It definitely didn’t feel great.

It wasn’t long until I starting rationalizing and soon came up with a plan. If I ride the bike park at Mount Washington I am not actually pedalling very much, therefore it doesn’t really count as hard exercise, right?

After a couple of days in the park things changed. My attitude had improved and my smile came back. I felt good.

So, with that, I decided maybe some easy pedalling would make it better again. Out came the cruiser bike, and after an easy ride along the Sea Walk, I felt limber and had an amazing sleep that night.

This past Monday, I rode with the middle group on the Swicked Monday nighter and I pushed as hard as I could. I was exhausted by the end and barely made it the five blocks back to my house, but I felt amazing, the best I’ve felt in three months.

So, I wonder, does rest really help that much, or does it just make us lethargic and stir crazy?

I think it’s better to get back on the horse and do what you’re used to doing, what you love doing. Maybe keeping your mind active, your blood pumping, and your muscles limber can help your body recover faster than rest? I’m no doctor, but my plan is a lot more fun that sitting around bored out of my mind, so I’m making an executive decision on this one.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…