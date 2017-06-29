Follow the Leader

I have been leading and organizing mountain bike rides since the mid 90s.

It involves planning start times, locations, and trail routes. As the leader, I try to make sure the ride suits everyone who comes out. I try to carry extra gear, extra food, and some encouragement for anyone who might be suffering.

It can be stressful trying to please everyone, and making sure the fastest riders and the slowest all have fun is definitely tough some days, but once you’ve done it for a year or so, it all becomes second nature and doesn’t seem nearly as difficult.

Plus the pay off of a bunch of riders getting a better experience than if they were riding solo, is a nice reward.

This year, we started the youth mountain bike club, so, combined with our two shop rides, I am now leading three rides each week and there is no time for much else in the riding department.

Last weekend, Chenoa and I were on Hornby Island with the kids and we managed to squeeze in some great rides, with no responsibilities. On our last day, I hooked up with a fast crew that knew the trails as well as their backyards.

I was very excited to actually be led on a ride for a change.

We headed out of the camp site at a blistering pace. As we entered the forest I was instantly on new terrain.

I didn’t need to look at a map, or ask for directions. I just followed the leader.

I pretty much shut my brain off at that point and concentrated on holding the pace, which seemed to get faster as we went. Being completely lost, I was surprised when we popped out at the top of the climb to enjoy the view of Denman and Vancouver islands. It was a much needed rest, for me anyway.

At that point, I was excited to rip some good downhill before we headed back up, but we rode some tamer trails with a combination of descending and climbing.

We rode around in every direction and I recognized little as I tried to hang on to the group.

We finally hit a DH trail I recognized, but to my dismay, we were climbing up it. That was it. My legs exploded and I was no longer with the group.

They are good guys and obviously waited for me.

Once we hit some DH I managed to keep up fine, but it was then that I wished I was leading again. I could set the pace, pick the trails that suited me best, and end the ride when I got tired. Instead, I tried to stop thinking. I put my head down and pushed with everything I had left to keep these boys in sight.

In the end I had a great ride, I saw a bunch of new trails, rode with a new group and I pushed way faster than I would have on my own.

I’m back to leading rides again and setting a pace I can handle, but I am really looking forward to the next time someone takes me out for a ride and crushes my soul. It’s good to be humbled once in a while. Painful, but good.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…