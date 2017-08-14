Foggy morning doesn’t stop the Eco 360 races

The ninth annual Alert Bay 360 Eco Paddle was held Aug. 6 on a quite foggy morning.

“We had 118 vessels registered, surfski / sea kayak/ canoe and row boats,” said organizer Luke Lessard.

“We had 85 prizes to give away, worth over $10000 retail value.”

Lussard stated the event was not only for experienced paddlers, they also had a couple who were celebrating their wedding anniversary, and their oldest paddler was 80-years-old and the youngest was 10.

“This year was a foggy race, but paddlers were happy to see minke and humpback whales,” said Lessard.

Results from the races are as follows:

womens

1st Katheen Petereit 102.44

2nd Annie Boulding 114.47

3rd Jackie Bell 115.49

Mens

1st Ian Daykin 54.26

2nd Ben Muench 58.51

3rd Kevin Lawrence 59.44

1st double kayak

Brain Page / Trista Bilmer 55.20