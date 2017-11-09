It’s that time of year again where Swicked asks you, the community, to donate your gently used bikes.

We will make them safe, shine them up, and get them running like new before we put them under the Christmas trees of deserving kids this year.

Every kid deserves a bike, but not all kids are as lucky as I was as a youngster.

I often think about how cycling has shaped my life. As a kid, It gave me purpose, camaraderie, and freedom.

As an adult it brings me fitness, adrenaline, and the ability to feel like a kid.

When was the last time you saw someone of any age riding a bike without a smile?

Over the last eight years we have transformed over 200 bikes for the less fortunate kids in Campbell River, and you have made it possible with your donations.

Currently this year we are far short of bikes and we’re asking you to check the garage and shed, and ask your neighbours and friends to help. We want to put at least 30 bikes under trees this year.We are looking for kid’s bikes with 24” wheels or smaller. If your bike is not in perfect condition that is okay, that’s what we do.

Please help us help the kids.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…